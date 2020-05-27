Government to monetize online courses to sustain Swayam scheme

Monetising a good platform is not a bad idea but the success will depend on its value addition, said industry experts. “A library model is not the best model. If the courses are coming with certification and grading, which the government seems willing to adopt, then it will gain traction. However, in an Indian education system, the ability to pay and willingness to pay are not the same." said Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director of e-learning company upGrad.