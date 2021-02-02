NEW DELHI : Looking to leverage Intellectual capital of lakhs of retired teachers, government will rope them in to mentor schools, school-teachers and support pedagogy.

Besides, the education ministry will devise a national professional standard for teachers and train some 5.6 million of them through online and offline mode, which will help in implementing school reforms better.

“There are a number of senior and retired teachers. They will be used for individual mentoring of school teachers and educators through constant online and offline support on subjects, themes and pedagogy," an annexure of budget document underlined.

Utilising retired teachers will have multiple benefits including utilisation of experienced teachers in classroom more so in rural India, where teacher shortage and untrained teachers are a real issues. Besides, it will also bring in community involvement and promote the concept of mentoring in schools almost with very little expenditure.

“This is one of the few positives for education sector. Utilisation of experienced manpower and development of professional standards will be key for improving education outcome. At least teacher and their efficiency has found some mention this time even though education outlay this time looks inadequate," said Narayanan Ramaswamy, leader education and skill development practice at consulting and auditing firm KPMG.

The budget annexures further said that the standards will be developed for all school teachers in the form of National Professional Standards for Teachers and it will enhance the capabilities of teachers and will be followed by all 9.2 million teachers of public and private school system in the country.

It also mentioned that students have so far been evaluated on uni-dimensional parameters, which will see a complete shift. Assessments will be done not only to judge the cognitive levels of the learner but to identify the unique strengths and the potential of children. It informed that last year 3 million elementary school teachers were trained digitally and in 2021-22, “we will enable the training of 56 lakh schoolteachers".

Besides, a national digital educational architecture will be set up within the “context of a digital first mindset where the Digital Architecture will not only support teaching and learning activities but also educational planning, governance and administrative activities of the Centre and the States/ Union Territories. It will provide a diverse education eco-system architecture for development of digital infrastructure, a federated but inter operable system that will ensure autonomy of all stakeholders, especially States and UTs".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via