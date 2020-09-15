Govt allows central universities to resume recruitment

NEW DELHI : The Union education ministry on Tuesday allowed central universities to resume hiring, weeks after it directed them to suspend recruitment drives.

While financial outgo was seen as the primary reason behind the previous directive, authorities now believe regular hiring against existing posts should continue.

The latest decision came just a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about educational reforms and the need to effectively implement the new National Education Policy (NEP).

The decision on suspension was reviewed and some of the university vice chancellors also wanted the recruitment process to resume to fill up existing vacancies, said a government official, requesting anonymity.

Mint also reviewed a copy of the official document confirming the same.

“The decision has been reviewed based in the representation received from vice chancellors, and now it has been decided to allow recruitment process to continue as per rules," the education ministry's communication to vice chancellors underlined.

It further directed the universities to “maintain full transparency in recruitment process" and “all eligible candidates participating in the process to be given fair and equal opportunity".

However, the letter from the ministry did not specify what all entails in “full transparency" clause of its communication.

Indian universities are facing staff crunch between 20%-35%. At present, there are total 177,235 sanctioned teaching posts and 3,69,587 sanctioned non-teachings posts in various universities including central universities across the country. Of these, 32,581 teachings posts and 93,696 non-teaching posts are lying vacant, the education ministry had informed the Lok Sabha in February.

In central universities alone, there are 18,243 sanctioned teaching posts and 34,928 sanctioned non-teaching posts, of which 6688 teaching posts and 12323 non-teaching posts are lying vacant as on 10 February, official data presented in Lok Sabha shows.

In the last week of August, the education ministry had asked central universities to suspend hiring activities till the covid-19 lockdowns are lifted. Though the letter had not clarified reason behind the hiring freeze directive, authorities had said that financial outgo and aim to curtail expenses during economic slowdown was the primary reason.

The government is facing a severe revenue crunch with the economy contracting 23.9% in the June quarter. India’s fiscal deficit breached the full-year target in the first four months of the financial year as the government stepped up spending to combat the covid-19 fallout.

The finance ministry earlier this month had urged all departments and ministries to reduce avoidable spending, while protecting and preserving “priority expenditure" due to pressure on government resources.

“We are not creating new posts, we are filling up the existing vacancies in central universities. Hence there is no violation of finance ministry directive," said the government official cited above.

