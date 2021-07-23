Headless for a year, govt appoints vice-chancellor to 12 central varsities

NEW DELHI: The union government on Friday appointed vice-chancellor to 12 central universities after a year, following approval from the President of India.

However, at least 10 more central universities including Banaras Hindu University, Delhi University and the Jawaharlal Nehru University either have a caretaker VC or the outgoing VC has got a temporary extension.

With this, Central University (CU) in Haryana will see Tankeshwar Kumar as its new VC. Similarly, Sat Prakash Bansal will head central varsity in Himachal. While CU in Jammu will be led by Sanjeev Jain, the Jharkhand CU will be headed by Kshiti Bhusan Das and at CU Karnataka Battu Satyanarayana will be the new vice-chancellor.

The Central University of Tamil Nadu will be led by Muthukalingan Krishnan and the CU of Hyderabad will be headed by Basuthkar J Rao. Kameshwar Nath Singh will be the new VC of CU of South Bihar, and North Eastern Hill University will be headed by Prabha Shankar Shukla.

While Alok Chakrawal is the newly appointed VC of Guru Ghashidas University, the Maulana Azad National Urdu University will be led by JNU professor Syed Ainul Hasan. Manipur University’s new VC will be N. Lokendra Singh.

On Thursday, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the Rajya Sabha that a total of 22 posts of vice-chancellors (VCs) in central universities are vacant, out of which, appointments to 12 posts are getting finalised.

"The process of appointment of vice-chancellors in central universities is a time-consuming exercise which involves getting the Executive Council and court's nomination of the central university concerned, constitution of search-cum-selection committee, advertisement of posts, scrutiny of applications, interaction with shortlisted candidates, getting vigilance clearances, approval of the competent authority, among others, hence, no time-frame can be indicated," Pradhan had said.

