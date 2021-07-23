Headless for a year, govt appoints vice-chancellor to 12 central varsities

"The process of appointment of vice-chancellors in central universities is a time-consuming exercise which involves getting the Executive Council and court's nomination of the central university concerned, constitution of search-cum-selection committee, advertisement of posts, scrutiny of applications, interaction with shortlisted candidates, getting vigilance clearances, approval of the competent authority, among others, hence, no time-frame can be indicated," Pradhan had said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}