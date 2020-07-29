NEW DELHI : The Union Cabinet today approved a plan to increase public spending on education to nearly 6% of gross domestic product (GDP) from around 4% now, a senior government official said. The government also capped the fee charged by educational institutions.

Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar after the cabinet meet said the decision to increase the government spending on education sector followed a nationwide consultations.

The new policy seeks to expand access to higher education for 50% of high school students by 2035, and achieve universal adult literacy before that date. School curriculum to be reduced to core concepts; integration of vocational education from class 6 under new national education policy, news agency PTI reported.

Common entrance exams to be held for admission to universities and higher education institutions. All higher education institutions, except legal and medical colleges, to be governed by single regulator, PTI further added.

Board exams to be based on knowledge application and MPhil courses to be discontinued under new National Education Policy.

Education is among sectors Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to reform in an effort to strengthen India's economy following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

