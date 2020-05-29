The union government Thursday said all colleges and universities to go for institutional accreditation to improve quality and directed them to form special task forces to deal with the post covid-19 education scenario.

During a webinar with colleges and universities, human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said top universities and institutes of national importance have been asked to mentor other colleges and universities and help them improve quality and get accreditation. Pokhriyal said the higher educational institutions in the country need to convert the current crisis into an opportunity and improve quality via accreditation and bench marking.

Some 167 top institutions have already signed up with the government to mentor 936 higher educational institutions, university grants commission chairman D.P. Singh said, adding that peer mentoring will help the higher education sector.

Currently, less than 50% of the India’s 50,000 plus institutions are accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). With an online education push, quality adherence will be crucial for the higher education sector. NAAC is the apex accreditation body of the government that benchmarks institutions, and its grades are used as eligibility norms for obtaining administrative and academic autonomy.

The minister said there is an urgent need to improve and enhance the online ecosystem in India to improve access of education to all. He asked all Universities to “constitute a special cell which will be empowered to address the issues of students related to academic calendar and examinations arising out of special circumstances due to Covid- 19. He said taskforce has been created in UGC and national Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to resolve the issues of students.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via