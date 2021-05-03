The union education ministry Monday asked all the central funded higher educational institutions to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in May as coronavirus cases are surging across India.

In a letter addressed to all the heads of centrally funded institutions, Higher education secretary “Amit Khare has urged the Institutions to postpone all offline exams scheduled in the month of May, 2021. The online examinations, etc may however continue."

The letter by Khare also stated that the decision will be reviewed in the first week of June.

“The institutions have been further advised to ensure that if anyone in the institution needs any assistance it should be provided immediate possible help so that he/she comes out of the distress at the earliest," the education ministry said.

“All Institutions have to encourage eligible persons to go for vaccination and ensure that everyone follows COVID -19 appropriate behavior to remain safe," it added.

However, there is no decision yet on the JEE Main exam scheduled for the last week of May.

