Govt asks IITs, educational institutions to step up after banning Chinese apps

NEW DELHI : The Indian government Tuesday asked premier IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), and educational institutions to take benefit of the opportunities available after it imposed a ban on 59 Chinese mobile applications.

During an academic event at IIT Madras, human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal spoke about the issues at hand and asked the education sector to step up their efforts and help in the process of making India “atma nirbhar".

“Don’t let the opportunity go. This will take us forward in the path of growth," Pokhriyal said during his address while underlining how central government has banned several Chinese apps on Monday evening.

“We don’t need them…we have the vision to do it," the minister said adding that when the challenges are high all must rise to the occasion.

India armed with a sizable pool of technology and engineering institutions including IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs) have the ability to develop technology capacity and applications for daily use, but traditional they have been temples of learning than product and service creators for market. But in recent years, the attention seems to be shifting towards entrepreneurship and product development through dedicated government schemes, incubation centers and focused tie ups with industries.

India on Monday upped the ante against China, announcing a ban on 59 Chinese mobile apps, including Bytedance’s TikTok, Alibaba’s UC Browser and Tencent’s WeChat, citing security concerns. The apps are “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defence of India, the security of state and public order", the ministry of information technology said in a statement, which came two weeks after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent clash on the India-China border in Ladakh.

The move comes as India and China are in the middle of border dispute in Ladakh and military tension continues amid efforts to solve the issue diplomatic talks between the neighbors.

“We are very appreciative of the bold decision the government has made, taking us closer to a new Aathmanirbhar India. This is going to change the trajectory and create a whole new revolution for our swadeshi apps. With this new move, startups like ours will play a great role in boosting the Indian economy and help build an Independent tech and startup ecosystem. We are all geared up and ready to be a part of the Digital India revolution and enable our creators to earn a sustainable income while they focus their efforts to make in India, said Pulkit Agrawal, an IIT-Bombay alumnus and co-founder of tech start up Trell.

