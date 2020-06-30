Govt asks IITs, educational institutions to step up after banning Chinese apps

“We are very appreciative of the bold decision the government has made, taking us closer to a new Aathmanirbhar India. This is going to change the trajectory and create a whole new revolution for our swadeshi apps. With this new move, startups like ours will play a great role in boosting the Indian economy and help build an Independent tech and startup ecosystem. We are all geared up and ready to be a part of the Digital India revolution and enable our creators to earn a sustainable income while they focus their efforts to make in India, said Pulkit Agrawal, an IIT-Bombay alumnus and co-founder of tech start up Trell.