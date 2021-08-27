Govt directs central institutions to fill up vacant faculty posts by Sep ’22

In July the government had said that it was planning to raise the annual income ceiling for the so-called creamy layer among OBCs from the existing ₹8 lakh, and expanding the benefits of reservations in jobs and education to more individuals. Currently, 27% of government jobs and seats in educational institutions are reserved for OBCs, but those with an annual family income of above ₹8 lakh are considered the ‘creamy layer’ and excluded from the benefits. The income is supposed to be raised every three years. During the last revision, in 2017, the threshold was raised from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh. Demand for a caste census to finalize on the extent of reservation for OBCs beyond the 27% has been on the rise.

