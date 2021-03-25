Govt has no plan to set up Indian Institute of Science at more places: Pokhriyal

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ministry of education on Thursday ruled out any plan to establish Indian Institute of Science (IISc) at more places in the country. Answering to whether central government has any plans to establish IISc at more places, on the lines of AIIMS, IITs and NITs, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' told Rajya Sabha' told, "At present, there is no such plan to establish Indian Institute of Science (IISc) at more places."

"The institute is engaged in pursuit of basic knowledge in science and engineering, as well as on application of its research findings for industrial and social benefits," he added.