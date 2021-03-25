Subscribe
Home >Education >News >Govt has no plan to set up Indian Institute of Science at more places: Pokhriyal

Govt has no plan to set up Indian Institute of Science at more places: Pokhriyal

**EDS: TV GRAB** New Delhi: Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal speaks in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI03_18_2021_000054B)
1 min read . 03:19 PM IST Staff Writer

  • At present, there is no such plan to establish Indian Institute of Science (IISc) at more places, said

The ministry of education on Thursday ruled out any plan to establish Indian Institute of Science (IISc) at more places in the country. Answering to whether central government has any plans to establish IISc at more places, on the lines of AIIMS, IITs and NITs, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' told Rajya Sabha' told, "At present, there is no such plan to establish Indian Institute of Science (IISc) at more places."

"IISc, Bengaluru is a premier institute of higher learning and research, established in 1909, under the Charitable Endowment Act, 1890 (as a joint effort of Shri J N Tata, government of India and the then Maharaja of Mysore), and subsequently brought under the purview of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956," the minister said.

"The institute is engaged in pursuit of basic knowledge in science and engineering, as well as on application of its research findings for industrial and social benefits," he added.

