NEW DELHI: The central government on Friday said that it will go ahead with common entrance exams and does not plan to cancel any national entrances including NEET and JEE.

“The union government does not have any plan to suspend the NEET and other common entrance examinations. The NEET (PG) and NEET (UG) 2021 examinations are scheduled to be held on 11 September 2021 and 12 September 2021 respectively," the union government said in the Lok Sabha.

The exams will be conducted with all precautions and following the protocols and maintaining covid appropriate behaviour.

Besides, the union government said that the number of exam centers have been increased across and admit cards being issued to the candidates will bear a covid e-pass for facilitating easy movement and temperature would be recorded before entry.

Candidates detected with above normal temperature will have to take the examination in an isolation lab, created for this purpose.

The health ministry said, while the use of face masks shall be compulsory for the candidates, everyone will be provided with a protective safety kit comprising of a face shield, a face mask and hand sanitizer.

While NEET will take place in September, the national testing agency will conduct the fourth phase of JEE main in the last week of August. JEE Main is a part of the two-tier entrance exam for entry into top engineering colleges including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The JEE advanced will be conducted by IITs once the JEE main exam results are announced.

