NEW DELHI : The HRD ministry on Tuesday launched an AI-powered mock test mobile app for students set to appear for JEE Main and NEET 2020 examinations by National Testing Agency.

While launching the mobile app ‘National Test Abhyas' the HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, said, “This timely launch is designed to ensure that no student is left behind in getting exposure to practice testing, especially when student’s loss due to closure of educational institutions is to be compensated and NTA’s Test-Practice Centers are shut due to the Covid-19 lockdown."

The HRD minister said students across the country can use the app to access high quality tests, free of cost, in a bid to be fully prepared for the upcoming JEE, NEET and other competitive exams.

“The NTA has also instituted live support from 10 AM to midnight for the first seven days of the release to ensure that any issues experienced by student are proactively addressed", the HRD minister said.

NTA plans to release one new mock test on the app everyday, which students can then download and attempt offline. Once the test is completed, students can go online again to submit the test and view their test report.

The app works on Android-based smartphones and tablets and can be downloaded from Google Play Store

The tests can be easily downloaded and they can be completed off-line, thus economising on internet availability too.

“It’s evident that one of the app’s major benefits is that once student downloads the test, it works perfectly even without internet connectivity, which will prove advantageous for students even in areas with low bandwidth and remove obstacles in the way of large-scale online test preparation", the minister added.

The app works on Android-based smartphones and tablets and can be downloaded from Google Play Store. The app will be soon available on iOS.

The app has been developed by NTA to enable candidates to take mock tests for upcoming exams such as JEE Main, NEET under the NTA’s purview.

