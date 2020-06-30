The programme has been prepared by Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) and is available to any student from any discipline.

The course is open to anyone who has passed class XII, with English and maths in class X and enrolled in any on campus UG course. Graduates and working professionals can also apply and take up the programme.

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal speaking at the launch said that the programme, which is a unique offering, removes all barriers to quality education such as age, discipline and geographical location.

Ramesh Pokhriyal added that the students who are currently enrolled in a different on-campus program anywhere in India can pursue this degree program without needing to switch careers or courses. Even employers who want to up skill their employees can consider this option without loss of productive time on the job. He further said that the program brightens up job prospects for students in a lucrative field, provides opportunity for working professionals to switch careers and also provides learners an opportunity to get a degree from a recognized institution such as IIT Madras.

The programme will be delivered through state of the art online portal and will attract learners from even the most remote parts of India. The programme will have three different stages i.e. Foundational Programme, Diploma Programme and Degree Programme and students will have the option of exiting at each stage receiving a certificate, Diploma or a Degree.

Data science is an area which is predicted to grow quite rapidly and has the potential to create million jobs by 2026.

