Govt may spend over 20,000 crore on 15,000 model schools

To be sure, the united progressive alliance government had planned to set up 6000 model schools but after six years of deliberation and limited progress, the scheme was shelved in 2015 by the NDA government. Out of the 6,000, the first group of 3,500 were to be built jointly by central and state governments in educationally backward blocks. In fact, the HRD ministry had already sanctioned funds for at least 947 of these schools. The second category of 2,500 schools were planned for the richer blocks, planned on partnering private firms.