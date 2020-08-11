NEW DELHI : The Union government aims to launch a two-month-long national outreach programme on the new National Education Policy (NEP) to make all stakeholders, including states and institutions, aware of the structural reforms and the advantages of the NEP and curb any criticism.

This comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking authorities to develop a broad strategy and specific roadmaps, attach timelines and mobilize resources for the implementation of the NEP.

State units of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) are likely to conduct virtual symposiums and talks wherever possible in capital cities. Central institutes and universities may be made nodal centres for outreach programmes in colleges and universities where academics, experts and education authorities will speak about the NEP and the intentions behind the reforms.

India unveiled the NEP on 29 July in an initiative that promises to reform the school and higher education sector and reduce rigidity between the science and arts streams, allow multiple entry and exit and focus on early childhood education.

“Wherever possible education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will also speak at those outreach symposiums... The higher education department believes central institutions and state universities may be approached for conducting e-seminars and awareness drives. It is better to have a decentralized approach for NEP," said a government official.

PIB Kolkata said that it had already conducted a virtual symposium on Sunday where institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and Indian Institute of Management Calcutta participated. “We will conduct such outreach exercise regularly," said a PIB officer in Kolkata.

IIT Kharagpur director V.K. Tewari said in a social media post that he “presented my thoughts towards aligning our R&D with industrial requirements and the needs of independent professionals, supported by the National Research Foundation… Another key area that has been addressed in the #NEP2020 which caught my interest and I have discussed in this webinar is the inclusion of interdisciplinary studies, including fine arts."

The NEP has received wide acceptance, but some states such as Tamil Nadu believe that the language of instructions as mentioned in the NEP needs clarification.

