Govt recruitment exams: Anti-cheating bill tabled; moots ₹1 crore fine, up to 10 years of imprisonment
The government introduced a bill to curb malpractices in various government recruitment examinations like paper leaks and fake websites, with strict penalties including up to 10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of ₹1 crore for those involved in such organised crimes
The Narendra Modi government on Monday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to curb malpractices in various government recruitment examinations like paper leaks and fake websites, with strict penalties including up to 10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of ₹1 crore for those involved in such organised crimes.