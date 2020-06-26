Govt: students can skip CBSE Class XII exams

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students can choose to skip their Class XII board examinations this year, the Union government told the Supreme Court, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt civic and academic life.

Those who want to appear for the Class XII board examination will be given a later date, and the 1-15 July exam schedule announced earlier stands cancelled, said solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Union government and CBSE.

On 4 May, CBSE cancelled all remaining Class X board exams, except in north-east Delhi where the exam schedule was disrupted due to riots. Now, those pending exams will not be conducted either, given the severity of the covid outbreak in the capital city.

CBSE students of Classes X and XII will now be assessed on the basis of their performance in the last three school exams, and the results will be published by 15 July. The CBSE academic year will also be shifted, the government counsel said, without providing details.

In a separate hearing, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) said pending Class X and Class XII board exam stands cancelled this year. Students of CISCE board will be evaluated on their pre-board exams.

CBSE is expected to notify the board exam options and dates by Friday, after evaluating the pros and cons of such an arrangement, and the covid scenario, a human resource development ministry official said, requesting anonymity.

The government and CBSE may file a fresh affidavit on Friday on exams and options, and clarify all details of the cancellation, postponement, and results announcement dates.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjeev asked if the two options—assessment based on previous exams, or board examinations later—are available only for Class XII students. Mehta replied exams for Class X stand cancelled, and Class XII students have two options. “As soon as conditions are conducive, we could conduct the Class XII exam for students who opt for it," he added.

Mehta told court the cancellation was due to logistics issues. “Many schools are quarantine centres. Parents are worried. Thus, the mental equilibrium stands affected."

