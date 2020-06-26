Govt: students can skip CBSE Class XII exams

A Supreme Court bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjeev asked if the two options—assessment based on previous exams, or board examinations later—are available only for Class XII students. Mehta replied exams for Class X stand cancelled, and Class XII students have two options. “As soon as conditions are conducive, we could conduct the Class XII exam for students who opt for it," he added.