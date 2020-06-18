Govt to allow colleges, varsities to offer 40% of coursework online

“The disruptions have already taken away three months of the teaching-learning calendar and unless a blended learning model is facilitated, more damage will be done to the higher education sector. Earlier we had allowed 20%, but there is a growing realization that allowing up to 40% of course delivery online will save time and engage students and teachers in meaningful work in the current circumstance," the official said. An expert committee is working on the details, which will be notified soon, the official said.