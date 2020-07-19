NEW DELHI: The Centre is looking to assess over five million students from scheduled castes (SC) and make “direct and specific" intervention to improve education outcome.

Once the universities reopen, higher education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) has advised colleges and universities to ascertain and rectify educational short-comings among SC students, who comprise almost 14.9% of the higher education students’ population in the country. According to official data, over 37 million students are pursuing higher education across verticals, of which roughly 5.5 million are from the SCs.

The UGC letter to institutions follows advise of the human resource development (HRD) ministry and the ministry of social justice and empowerment. Mint has seen a copy of the letter.

While monitoring utilisation of SC welfare funds, the social justice ministry thought a specific programme for SC students’ is the need of the hour.

“There shall be specific and direct intervention for the welfare… based on their needs and deprivation and academic support programme may be launched in all higher educational institutions. Under this programme, the student's academic deficiencies may be identified through a well-designed test, and an academic support program may be devised in accordance with the actual requirement," the UGC letter addressed to universities said.

While the overall gross enrolment ratio in higher education in India is 26.3%, among the SC community is it is 23%. The performance of SC students in tough competitive exams are weaker than their counterparts in OBC or unreserved categories. For example, among the top 50 candidates in National Eligible cum Entrance Test (NEET) in 2019, while 43 students were from the unreserved category, seven were from the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

The apex education regulator has asked colleges and universities to launch academic support program which could be of two months to six months duration for addressing the academy deficiencies of SC students in accordance with their actual requirement. These programs may vary from two months to six months depending on the requirement of the students of a particular region.

“The move is also seen as an outreach by the union government, who are often seen as an important political constituent in the Indian electoral politics, but are traditionally backward. A “direct and specific" intervention by universities keeping in mind the socio-economic condition of a particular region will better the situation," a government official said requesting anonymity.

