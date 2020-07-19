Govt to asses over 5 mln Scheduled Caste students to better education outcome

While the overall gross enrolment ratio in higher education in India is 26.3%, among the SC community is it is 23%. The performance of SC students in tough competitive exams are weaker than their counterparts in OBC or unreserved categories. For example, among the top 50 candidates in National Eligible cum Entrance Test (NEET) in 2019, while 43 students were from the unreserved category, seven were from the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.