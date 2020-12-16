Govt to conduct JEE Mains four times a year, in 13 languages

The union government Wednesday announced that it will conduct the marque Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) or JEE- Mains four times a year from 2021, and it will be conducted in 13 languages including English, days after it said that a proposal is being evaluated for conducting it more than twice.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that after due considerations and debate, it was decided to be conducted four times – in February, March, April and May. He also said that to give opportunities to students from regional language background, JEE Mains will be conducted in 13 languages from just two – English and Hindi -- as is the practice now.

JEE Mains will be conducted in 11 regional languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Bengali and Assamese. The minister also said, conducting the exam will give students a cushion not only to improve their chances, but also will help in reducing the disadvantage of a particular exam clashing with let’s say another competitive exam or board exam, and any emergency situation like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The first of the four attempts of JEE Mains in 2021 will be conducted between 23 Feb and 26 Feb and there will be no negative marking this time.

On 10 Dec, the union education ministry had said that it is exploring the possibility of holding the marque Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) three or four times a year, and a proposal is being evaluated on reducing the number of questions that students can attempt in JEE (Main) 2021.

The syllabus for JEE (Main) 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), will remain the same as the previous year, and “a proposal is under examination where students will be given the choice of answering 75 questions (25 questions each in physics, chemistry and mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in physics, chemistry and mathematics)", the ministry has already said.

While JEE Mains results are used for admission into engineering colleges in several states and some of the top central government-funded engineering and tech schools, the top performers of JEE Mains or around 150,000 of them are shortlisted for giving JEE Advanced, the second leg of the JEE entrance system. And performance in this second exam opens the door for admission at IITs.

A candidate has the option to apply for one session (February) or more than one session – March, April, May 2021 together and pay exam fee accordingly. In other words, if a candidate is applying only for February Session, he/she has to pay Examination fee only for that session during the current application period and will have opportunity to apply again for the March/ April / May Session, when the application window reopens briefly immediately after the declaration of the result of the previous attempt.

The coronavirus pandemic has shut Indian schools since mid-March and due to delay in the progress of school education, some of the school board including CBSE has reduced the course load in schools to help students. This had led to some confusion among the academic community that how this will adversely impact their chances for professional courses at the under-graduation level.

