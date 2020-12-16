Govt to conduct JEE Mains four times a year, in 13 languages

A candidate has the option to apply for one session (February) or more than one session – March, April, May 2021 together and pay exam fee accordingly. In other words, if a candidate is applying only for February Session, he/she has to pay Examination fee only for that session during the current application period and will have opportunity to apply again for the March/ April / May Session, when the application window reopens briefly immediately after the declaration of the result of the previous attempt.