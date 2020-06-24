The government is likely to scrap Class 10 board exams in Delhi and take a call on rescheduling the remaining Class 12 board exams, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for IITs and the NEET test for medical colleges by Wednesday evening.

“The remaining CBSE Class 10 board exam for students in parts of Delhi will most likely be scrapped but the Class 12 board exam is a real test for everyone. It’s much broader in scale and impacts all students across several states. Earlier, we were thinking that July will be safe but with the rising infections in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, it’s tough to hold exams in a classroom setting," said a government official requesting anonymity.

“Authorities are exploring if CBSE Class 12 board exam can happen online in a few cities, and offline in other places where the covid-19 situation is under control. The normalization of marks and evaluation of exam papers are also on the table and a final decision needs to be taken before the government can give a definite word to the Supreme Court. The decisions are likely by Wednesday evening which will be communicated to the top court by Thursday," said the official.

Another official, who also requested anonymity, said that if CBSE exams are delayed, rescheduling of the IIT-JEE and NEET exams is certain, as board exams are a feeder for these marque exams for admission to top engineering and medical colleges. An HRD ministry spokesperson said there is no official information yet.

Officials spoke after the Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred until 25 June the hearing in a plea seeking to scrap this year’s CBSE exams scheduled to start on 1 July.

