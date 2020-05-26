Govt to monetise free online education courses

Industry experts said monetising a good platform is not a bad idea but the success will depend on its value addition. “A library model is not a best model. If the courses are coming with certification and grading, which the government seems willing to adopt, then it will gain traction. But in an Indian education system ability of pay and willingness to pay are not the same. Hence pricing and value additions and human touch of such courses will be critical" said Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director of e-learning company upGrad.