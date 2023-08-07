Govt to open research park at top educational institutions to promote science & tech1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 05:34 PM IST
The main objectives of these research park are to have research collaboration with top-rated industries, to enable entrepreneurship and incubation of students and building strong academic linkages
New Delhi: In a major push towards advancing science and technology research in the country, the government has sanctioned the establishment of research parks at several top-tier educational institutions, minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar said.
