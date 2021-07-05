The Union government on Monday will launch a new scheme to improve foundational reading, numeracy and understanding for early-stage students.

The scheme named ‘NIPUN Bharat Mission’ will provide an “enabling environment to ensure universal acquisition of foundational literacy and numeracy, so that every child achieves the desired learning competencies in reading, writing, and numeracy by the end of Grade 3, by 2026-27", it said.

NIPUN stands for National Initiative for Proficiency in reading with Understanding and Numeracy.

NIPUN Bharat will be implemented by the school education department of the Union government and “a five-tier implementation mechanism will be set up across national, state, district, block, and school levels in all states and Union territories", it said.

The new initiative is going to be part of the flagship school education programme, Samagra Shiksha, according to the Union education ministry.

Foundational learning has been a constant drawback in Indian schools and the Annual Status of Education Report (Aser) findings released by education non-profit Pratham has showed for successive years how a bulk of the Indian students pursuing elementary education in schools cannot even read, understand or do basic arithmetic.

Foundational learning has also been emphasized in the new National Education Policy, which was approved in July last year but is yet to be rolled out.

At least 25% of school-going children in the four-eight age group do not have age-appropriate cognitive and numeracy skills, resulting in a massive learning deficit at a very early stage, according to the Aser findings released in January 2020.

A mere 37.4% of children below the age of six are able to recognize at least letters and only 25.6% can do additions, according to the report.

Additionally, only 34.8% of children in Class II can read a text meant for those enrolled in classes below them. In Class III, only 50.8% can read texts meant for students two levels below them, according to the Annual Status of Education Report findings.

