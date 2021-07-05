Govt unveils foundational learning, numeracy mission

At least 25% of school children in the four-eight age group do not have age-appropriate cognitive and numeracy skills, making for a massive learning deficit at a very early stage, according to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) released in January 2020. Just 37.4% of children below six are able to recognize letters and only 25.6% can do additions, according to the report. Similarly, only 34.8% of children in Class II can read a text meant for the level below. And at Class III, only 50.8% can read texts meant for their juniors two levels below, as per the ASER report.

