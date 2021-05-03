Subscribe
Home >Education >News >Govt urges postponement of all offline exams to be held in May amid Covid surge

Govt urges postponement of all offline exams to be held in May amid Covid surge

(representational image) Photo: Hindustan Times
1 min read . 08:10 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Govt says the decision will be reviewed in the first week of June
  • All educational institutions have to encourage eligible persons to go for vaccination and ensure that everyone follows COVID -19 appropriate behavior to remain safe

Amid a massive surge in novel coronavirus cases across the country, the Ministry of Education urged for the postponement of all offline examinations scheduled in the month of May, 2021.

In a letter addressed to all the heads of centrally funded institutions, Secretary, Higher Education Amit Khare has urged the Institutions to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in the month of May, 2021. The Online examinations, etc may however continue.

The letter also stated that the decision will be reviewed in the first week of June,2021.

The institutions have been further advised to ensure that if anyone in the institution needs any assistance it should be provided immediate possible help so that he/she comes out of the distress at the earliest. All Institutions have to encourage eligible persons to go for vaccination and ensure that everyone follows COVID -19 appropriate behavior to remain safe.

Meanwhile, as many as 3,68,147 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,99,25,604, said the Union health ministry on Monday morning.

This marks a minimal decline in new infections as the country had passed the grim milestone of recording over 4 lakh cases on Saturday.

The fatality count of the country went up in the same duration as 3,417 more people succumbed to the disease. The cumulative death toll now stands at 2,18,959.

