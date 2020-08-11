The union education ministry wants high school students under the central board of secondary education (CBSE) to share their ideas on how to convert the ideas of self-reliance into a reality.

It has given 10 themes ranging from supremacy of constitutions to importance of duties as a citizen while exercising rights, from environment conservation to making of a new India through agricultural prosperity for them to write.

A CBSE notification says students should submit their essays by 14 August midnight in the Mygov portal, an online platform to crowd-source ideas.

“The themes designed in the essay will help students to explore their ideas for translating the concept of ‘Atmanirbhar’ or self-reliance into an achievable one,’ the CBSE notification says.

Among themes, it asks students write on issues like ‘Indian constitution and democracy are the biggest enablers’, ‘India at 75: A nation marching towards Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Digital India for Atmanirbhar Bharat: Opportunities on Covid-19 and beyond, ‘How can schoolchildren contribute to national development’, 'overcoming gender caste and ethnic biases', making of a new India through biodiversity and agricultural prosperity, and ‘While I exercise my rights, I must not forget to undertake my duties to usher in an Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The union government announced an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan economy package in May 2020 amid the nationwide lockdown to deal with several socio-economic challenge. Since then, the union government has been reiterating the idea of self-reliance and why it is important for India.

