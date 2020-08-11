Govt wants CBSE students to share their ideas to achieve self-reliance

Among themes, it asks students write on issues like ‘Indian constitution and democracy are the biggest enablers’, ‘India at 75: A nation marching towards Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Digital India for Atmanirbhar Bharat: Opportunities on Covid-19 and beyond, ‘How can schoolchildren contribute to national development’, 'overcoming gender caste and ethnic biases', making of a new India through biodiversity and agricultural prosperity, and ‘While I exercise my rights, I must not forget to undertake my duties to usher in an Atmanirbhar Bharat'.