The Ministry of Education has issued guidelines to schools for combating heatwave. This comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned about a fresh spell of heatwave over northwest and central India.

A torrid heatwave had sent the mercury soaring across large swathes of India with the temperature in Delhi rising to 46 degrees Celsius. The national capital also recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Govt's guidelines for schools amid heatwave

1) Schools may relax norms about uniforms and canvas shoes may be allowed instead of leather ones, the guidelines stated

2) The guidelines by the Ministry of Education asked the schools to modify timings and reduce the number of school hours each day.

3) The ministry also said that schools should ensure that fans are functional and also may arrange for power backup.

4)“School hours may start early and get over before noon. The timing may be from 7.00 AM onwards. The number of school hours per day may be reduced," the guidelines stated.

5) Sports and other outdoor activities which expose students directly to the sunlight may be appropriately adjusted in the early morning, the guidelines added.

6) “School assembly should be conducted in covered areas or classrooms with reduced timing. Similar care may be taken during dispersal after school is over," it added.

The Centre’s guidelines come after parents of children studying in Delhi schools requested the government last week to either revise timings or to advance summer holidays amid the heatwave.

However, closing schools due to heatwave is not an option as suggested by experts as offline classes have started from the new session after nearly two years due to the Covid-induced pandemic.