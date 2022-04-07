GPAT Admit Card 2022 released. Check here to download

GPAT Admit Card 2022 released. Check here to download1 min read . 01:15 PM IST
- GPAT Admit Card 2022 has been released and the candidates interested in giving the exam can download the admit card through the direct link shared here
The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) Admit Card 2022 has been released. Interested candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. The examination will be conducted on April 9, 2022 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 9 am to 12 noon.
The National Testing Agency, NTA has released GPAT Admit Card 2022 on April 6, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test can download the admit card through the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.
The interested candidates can download their admit cards for the said examination from the official website of NTA using their application number and date of birth. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.
How to download GPAT Admit Card 2022
Visit the official site of NTA GPAT on gpat.nta.nic.in
Click on GPAT Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made thereon.
Please note that the candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference. The examination will comprise of 125 questions and the maximum marks is 500.
