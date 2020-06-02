Graduation from IITs gets a makeover – from take home exam to flexible grading

NEW DELHI: Early graduation, take home exam, grading based on past performance, telephonic viva-voce are among a slew of measures that the elite Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have offered their graduating students as the covid-19 lockdown poses problem those who have job offers in hand but no degree.

While IIT Delhi has given its students the option of early graduation in June, with regular graduation likely sometime in July. It has, however, cautioned that regular graduation dates may change depending on how the covid-19 situation evolves.

"All early graduation requirements will be met through an online process. No student will need to come to the campus," IIT Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao said, adding that the process will include take home exams, telephonic interviews, online tests etc.

“As per the current plans, we hope to get the students back to the campus starting from July 2 in a phased manner. However, these dates can change depending on how the Covid situation evolves (may be delayed). Since there may be some delays in this, the time-bound Early Graduation Plan is being offered. Students are not forced to take it, but will have the flexibility if they choose to exercise this option," Rao added.

IIT Kanpur, on the other hand, has said it will not fail anyone and a special grading scheme is being adopted keeping in mind the crisis and students will be awarded A, B, C and S grades.

"The grading for courses and theses will be completed by June 30. There will be no terminations at the end of the semester. The Masters students who were unable to complete their research work for the thesis due to the lockdown have been given the option to submit a Masters project report in order to enable them to graduate," IIT Kanpur director Abhay Karandhikar said in a post.

At IIT Roorkee "the performance of the students in spring semester 2019- 2020 would not be counted for academic performance-based termination of programs, slow pace programs, and towards any other such clauses."

“The institute has introduced a system to convert a pass letter grade to a Satisfactory (S) grade without grade point if a student requests for the same. The weightage ranges of various evaluation components have been revised. Further, students also have the option to appear in a re-exam to improve their grades," IIT Roorkee said in an email.

IIT Roopar director S.K. Das said though the institute is yet to take a call on conducting exams, it is finalising details on how students can benefit most and grading does not suffer as they enter the market following graduation. “The rigour will be there. The mode and methods will be announced soon. We don’t want students to have offer in hand and not degrees and face a difficult situation," Das added.

Similarly, IIT Kharagpur said it has decided to close the spring 2020 semester with the end semester examination being replaced with other considerations of evaluating student performance including grades of mid-semester exam, assignments, viva-voce etc.

