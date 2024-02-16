GRE test in 2022-23: More Indian students than Americans took exams for first-time ever
One of the main reasons for the rise in number of Indians taking this test is the acceptance of GRE score in over 100 Business schools here
For the first time since the test was introduced in 1936, more Indians took the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) than American students in 2022-23, according to a report released on Friday. China followed the two countries on the list.
