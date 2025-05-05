GSEB 12th Result 2025 DECLARED: Official website to check result, pass percentage, toppers name, more

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the Class 12 (HSC) results for the Science, General, and Vocational streams.

Advertisement

Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results by visiting the official website — gseb.org.

This year, the GSEB HSC exam recorded a pass percentage of 93.07%, showing an improvement over last year’s 91.93%. The upward trend continues from 2023, when the pass rate stood significantly lower at 73.27%.

Mint will be updating the topper's names soon.

Steps to check the result: Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board results at gseb.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the GSEB Class 12 result link.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where they will have to enter their credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Check and download the result displayed on the screen.

Advertisement

Step 5: Take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.