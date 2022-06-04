GSEB Gujarat Board 12th result: The Gujarat Board of Secondary Education (GSEB) has announced Class 12 HSC General stream results on June 4. Students are advised to check the HCS Class 12 results at gseb.org.

Yesterday Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani confirmed the GSEB HSC 12th result or class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream and Sanskrit medium test of March-April 2022 will be published on June 4, 2022 .

The GSEB Class 12 board examinations for science and general were held from March 28 to April 12 in which over 5 lakh students appeared.

To pass the exam, students must receive at least a D mark in each subject as well as overall. Students who get an E will have to appear for supplementary exams.

GSEB HSC or class 12 result: Here's how to check

Step 1: Visit gseb.org website

Step 2: Click on HSC or 12th result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter your six digit seat number

Step 4: Click on submit and your result will appear on the screen.

GSEB HSC Class 12 result: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Type GJ12S<space>Seat_Number

Step 2: Send SMS to 58888111.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) already declared the result for science streams on May 12. An overall pass percentage of 72.02 per cent was recorded in the science stream.