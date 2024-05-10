Active Stocks
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Gujarat Board to release SSC scorecard at 8am tomorrow at gseb.org
LIVE UPDATES

GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Gujarat Board to release SSC scorecard at 8am tomorrow at gseb.org

1 min read . Updated: 10 May 2024, 09:03 PM IST
Written By Livemint

GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the results for Class 10 on 11 May 2024, at 8 am. Soon after the results are announced, the GSEB will activate the results link on its official website- gseb.org

GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Students can check their results on the official GSEB website by entering the roll number and date of birth mentioned on the admit cardPremium
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Students can check their results on the official GSEB website by entering the roll number and date of birth mentioned on the admit card
