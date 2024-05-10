GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the results for the Class 10 (SSC) Board exam on Saturday, i.e. 11 May 2024, at 8 am during a press conference. Soon after the results are announced, the GSEB will activate the results link on its official website- gseb.org, so that students can check their results.
To discourage unhealthy competition among students, the GSEB has opted not to publish any merit lists.
Students can check their results on the official GSEB website by entering the roll number and date of birth mentioned on the admit card.
Students can also check their results by SMS or by sending their roll number on WhatsApp number 6357300971
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2024 Live: Documents needed to check the results
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2024 Live: Websites to check the results
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2024 Live: Students can check their results on the following websites:
Official website:
gseb.org
Other websites:
indiaresults.com
examresults.net
