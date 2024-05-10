Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Gujarat Board to release SSC scorecard at 8am tomorrow at gseb.org

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 PM IST
Written By Livemint

GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the results for Class 10 on 11 May 2024, at 8 am. Soon after the results are announced, the GSEB will activate the results link on its official website- gseb.org

GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Students can check their results on the official GSEB website by entering the roll number and date of birth mentioned on the admit card
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.