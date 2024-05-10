GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Gujarat Board to release SSC scorecard at 8am tomorrow at gseb.org

GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the results for Class 10 on 11 May 2024, at 8 am. Soon after the results are announced, the GSEB will activate the results link on its official website- gseb.org