GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Board is expected to announce the GSEB HSC (Class 12th) Science results any time soon. As per media reports, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will likely release the results on Friday, i.e. May 3. Soon after the announcement, the GSEB will activate the results link on its official website, gseb.org, so that students can check it.
As per the trends, the GSEB will announce the Class 12 stream-wise results in a press conference. During the press conference, the GSEB will reveal the topper's name, pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other important details. Students can check their results by entering their login credentials like roll number and date of birth
The other websites where results can be checked: indiaresults.com, results.shiksha, examresults.net
GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Know last year's gender-wise performance
GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Last year, the GSEB HSC result was declared on May 2. The girls' pass percentage stood at 80.39%, while for boys, it was 67.03%.
GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Know pass percentage to qualify exams here
GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Student must obtain at least 33% in each subject to qualify these exams. The grading system used by Gujarat board is as follows:
90% or above- A1 grade
80-90%- A2 grade
71-80%- B1 grade
61-70%- B2 grade
GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Step-by-step guide to check results
GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Here is a step-by-step guide to check the Gujarat Board results:
- Visit the official website of GSEB: gseb.org
- Click on HSC Science result link on the homepage
- This will open a new window
- Enter roll number and DOB
- Click on submit, GSEB Class 12th result will appear on the screen
- Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference
GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Students can also check their results via SMS
GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Students can also check their results via SMS
Open the SMS app on your mobile
Type GJ12S (space) RollNumber
Send the message to 58888111
The result will be displayed on your screen
Save it for future reference
GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Documents required to check the results
GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Students can check their results by entering their login credentials like roll number, date of birth
GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: How to check the results
GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Here is step-by-step guide to check the results:
Go to the official website of GSEB: gseb.org
Click on HSC Science result link activated on the homepage
A new window will open; enter your roll number and DOB
Click on the submit button
GSEB Class 12th result will appear on your screen
Download the scorecard, and take a print for future reference
GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Websites to check the results
GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Students can check the HSC Class 12 Results on the official website of GSEB: gseb.org
The other websites where results can be checked: indiaresults.com, results.shiksha, examresults.net
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!