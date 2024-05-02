Hello User
GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board Class 12 science results expected tomorrow at gseb.org

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:48 AM IST
Livemint

GSEB HSC 12th result 2024 Live Updates: The Gujarat Board is expected to announce the results GSEB HSC (Class 12th) Science results any time soon. Soon after the announcement, the GSEB will activate the results link on its official website, gseb.org

GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Board conducted the Class 12 examination between March 11 to March 26

GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Board is expected to announce the GSEB HSC (Class 12th) Science results any time soon. As per media reports, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will likely release the results on Friday, i.e. May 3. Soon after the announcement, the GSEB will activate the results link on its official website, gseb.org, so that students can check it.

As per the trends, the GSEB will announce the Class 12 stream-wise results in a press conference. During the press conference, the GSEB will reveal the topper's name, pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other important details. Students can check their results by entering their login credentials like roll number and date of birth

The other websites where results can be checked: indiaresults.com, results.shiksha, examresults.net

03 May 2024, 07:48 AM IST GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Know last year's gender-wise performance

GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Last year, the GSEB HSC result was declared on May 2. The girls' pass percentage stood at 80.39%, while for boys, it was 67.03%.

03 May 2024, 07:42 AM IST GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Know pass percentage to qualify exams here

GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Student must obtain at least 33% in each subject to qualify these exams. The grading system used by Gujarat board is as follows: 

90% or above- A1 grade

80-90%- A2 grade

71-80%- B1 grade

61-70%- B2 grade

 

03 May 2024, 06:13 AM IST GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Step-by-step guide to check results

GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Here is a step-by-step guide to check the Gujarat Board results: 

  • Visit the official website of GSEB: gseb.org 
  • Click on HSC Science result link on the homepage 
  • This will open a new window
  • Enter roll number and DOB 
  • Click on submit, GSEB Class 12th result will appear on the screen 
  • Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Open the SMS app on your mobile 

Type GJ12S (space) RollNumber 

Send the message to 58888111 

The result will be displayed on your screen 

Save it for future reference

