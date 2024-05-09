Hello User
GSEB HSC 12th result LIVE updates: Gujarat Board to announce Class 12 result shortly at gseb.org

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:24 AM IST
Livemint

GSEB HSC 12th result LIVE: In next few hours, the Gujarat Board will declare HSC and GUJCET results. Candidates are advised to check scores at gseb.org

GSEB HSC 12th result on May 9

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) HSC result Class 12 result on Thursday. Students can check results on gseb.org. The GSEB will also declare the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024 results.

Check the latest updates here

09 May 2024, 08:24 AM IST GSEB HSC 12th result LIVE: What is the passing marks?

Students must achieve a minimum score of 33 out of 100 in each subject.

09 May 2024, 07:02 AM IST GSEB HSC 12th result LIVE: Result Date

GSEB HSC 12th result will be declared on May 9, 2024. 

