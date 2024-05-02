GSEB HSC result 2024: Gujarat Board expected to announce Class 12 science results tomorrow. Here is how to check
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to announce the GSEB HSC ( Class 12th) Science results any time soon. As per media reports, GSEB is likely to release the notice today and results on Friday, i.e. May 3. Soon after the announcement, the GSEB will activate the results link on its official website, gseb.org, so that students can check it.