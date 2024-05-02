Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is expected to announc Class 12 Science results any time soon. As per media reports GSEB is likely to release date notice today and results on May 3 on its official website—gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to announce the GSEB HSC ( Class 12th) Science results any time soon. As per media reports, GSEB is likely to release the notice today and results on Friday, i.e. May 3. Soon after the announcement, the GSEB will activate the results link on its official website, gseb.org, so that students can check it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the trends, the GSEB will announce the Class 12 stream-wise results in a press conference. During the press conference, the GSEB will reveal the topper's name, pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other important details.

The GSEB HSC Science results are announced with Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) results as the scorecards are used for GUJCET Counselling. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GSEB HSC result 2024: Websites to check the results GSEB official website: gseb.org The other websites where results can be checked

indiaresults.com

results.shiksha

examresults.net GSEB HSC result 2024: Documents required to check the results Students can check their results by entering their login credentials like roll number, date of birth

GSEB HSC results 2024:Step-by-step guide to check the results Go to the official website of GSEB: gseb.org

Click on HSC Science result link activated on the homepage

A new window will open; enter your roll number and DOB

Click on the submit button

GSEB Class 12th result will appear on your screen

Download the scorecard, and take a print for future reference GSEB Class 12th result: Via SMS Apart from the official website, students can also get their results via SMS {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Open the SMS app on your mobile

Type GJ12S (space) RollNumber

Send the message to 58888111

The result will be displayed on your screen

Save it for future reference GSEB HSC result 2024:Minimum marks required Students must secure at least 33% marks to qualify for the Gujarat Board HSC exam 2024.

The GSEB conducted the Class 12 examination between March 11 to March 26. Over 4 lakhs 77 thousand students had enrolled for intermediate examination. Last year, the GSEB HSC result was declared on May 2. The girls' pass percentage was 80.39%, and for boys, it was 67.03%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

