The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to announce the GSEB HSC ( Class 12th) Science results any time soon. As per media reports, GSEB is likely to release the notice today and results on Friday, i.e. May 3. Soon after the announcement, the GSEB will activate the results link on its official website, gseb.org, so that students can check it.
As per the trends, the GSEB will announce the Class 12 stream-wise results in a press conference. During the press conference, the GSEB will reveal the topper's name, pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other important details.
The GSEB HSC Science results are announced with Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) results as the scorecards are used for GUJCET Counselling.
GSEB HSC result 2024: Websites to check the results
- GSEB official website: gseb.org
The other websites where results can be checked
- indiaresults.com
- results.shiksha
- examresults.net
GSEB HSC result 2024: Documents required to check the results
Students can check their results by entering their login credentials like roll number, date of birth
GSEB HSC results 2024:Step-by-step guide to check the results
- Go to the official website of GSEB: gseb.org
- Click on HSC Science result link activated on the homepage
- A new window will open; enter your roll number and DOB
- Click on the submit button
- GSEB Class 12th result will appear on your screen
- Download the scorecard, and take a print for future reference
GSEB Class 12th result: Via SMS
Apart from the official website, students can also get their results via SMS
- Open the SMS app on your mobile
- Type GJ12S (space) RollNumber
- Send the message to 58888111
- The result will be displayed on your screen
- Save it for future reference
GSEB HSC result 2024:Minimum marks required
Students must secure at least 33% marks to qualify for the Gujarat Board HSC exam 2024.
The GSEB conducted the Class 12 examination between March 11 to March 26. Over 4 lakhs 77 thousand students had enrolled for intermediate examination. Last year, the GSEB HSC result was declared on May 2. The girls' pass percentage was 80.39%, and for boys, it was 67.03%.
