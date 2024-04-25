The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will be announcing the GSEB HSC 12th science results soon. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the GSEB 10th, and 12th results are expected to be announced by April-end. Students can check the result on the GSEB's official website- gseb.org. The other websites where students can check results are- indiaresults.com, results.shiksha, and examresults.net. As per the trends, the GSEB announces the result of Class 12 stream-wise. The GSEB HSC Science results are announced with Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) results as the scorecards are used for GUJCET Counselling.

GSEB HSC result 2024: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- gseb.org

Step 2: Click on GSEB HSC Science result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Last year, the GSEB HSC result was declared on May 2. The girls' pass percentage was 80.39% and for boys, it was 67.03%.

The Gujarat Board HSC exam for the General stream was held from March 11 to March 26, and for the Science stream, it was held till March 22.

To clear the GSEB HSC exam, students need minimum 33% of marks.

