GSEB Result 2025 Date and Time: Here's how students can check Gujarat Class 10th, 12th scores once results are out

The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to announce the GSEB HSC (Class 12) and GSEB SSC (Class 10) results for 2025 soon, bringing anticipation to students across the state who are eagerly awaiting their exam outcomes.

GSEB headquartered in Gandhinagar, is likely to declare the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) results for 2025 in May, following its usual annual schedule. Once announced, students can access and download their results from the board’s official website: gseb.org, where students can check their scores by entering their seat number.

GSEB Class 12 Results 2025: Steps to check Visit the official website: gseb.org

Click on the “Result” tab.

Select “HSC Result 2025.”

Enter your six-digit seat number.

Click the ‘Go’ button.

Your result will appear on the screen. Save or print a copy for future reference.

GSEB Class 10 Results 2025: Steps to check Go to gseb.org

Click on the “SSC Result 2025” link.

Enter your seat number and submit.

View and save your result.

What are alternate ways to check GSEB Class 10, and 12 results? DigiLocker: Results will be available for download using your DigiLocker account.

WhatsApp: Send your seat number to the official GSEB WhatsApp number: 6357300971 to receive your result.

SMS: Send your seat number via SMS (specific format and number to be confirmed).