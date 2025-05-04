GSEB Result 2025 Date and Time: Here's how students can check Gujarat Class 10th, 12th scores once results are out

The Gujarat Secondary Education Board is set to announce the GSEB HSC and SSC results for 2025 soon. Students can check their scores on gseb.org by entering their seat number. Results are expected in April 2025 for over 3 lakh students.

Updated4 May 2025, 09:42 AM IST
GSEB Result 2025 Date and Time: Know the steps to check on the official website gseb.org
GSEB Result 2025 Date and Time: Know the steps to check on the official website gseb.org(Representative image)(PTI)

The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to announce the GSEB HSC (Class 12) and GSEB SSC (Class 10) results for 2025 soon, bringing anticipation to students across the state who are eagerly awaiting their exam outcomes.

GSEB headquartered in Gandhinagar, is likely to declare the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) results for 2025 in May, following its usual annual schedule. Once announced, students can access and download their results from the board’s official website: gseb.org, where students can check their scores by entering their seat number.

GSEB Class 12 Results 2025: Steps to check 

Visit the official website: gseb.org

Click on the “Result” tab.

Select “HSC Result 2025.”

Enter your six-digit seat number.

Click the ‘Go’ button.

Your result will appear on the screen. Save or print a copy for future reference.

GSEB Class 10 Results 2025: Steps to check

Go to gseb.org

Click on the “SSC Result 2025” link.

Enter your seat number and submit.

View and save your result.

What are alternate ways to check GSEB Class 10, and 12 results?

DigiLocker: Results will be available for download using your DigiLocker account.

WhatsApp: Send your seat number to the official GSEB WhatsApp number: 6357300971 to receive your result.

SMS: Send your seat number via SMS (specific format and number to be confirmed).

The GSEB HSC Result 2025 for both the Science and General streams will be announced simultaneously, with the official date and time to be confirmed through a circular on the GSEB website (gseb.org).

Key Takeaways
  • GSEB Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 will be available soon.
  • Students can check their results online using their seat numbers.
  • Multiple methods, including DigiLocker and WhatsApp, will be available for result access.

First Published:4 May 2025, 09:40 AM IST

