GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2025 OUT on gseb.org: Steps to check scorecard, pass percentage, toppers' list

The Gujarat Board on Thursday released the GSEB SSC result 2025, students can check the GSEB 10th result 2025 on the official website gseb.org by entering the six-digit seat number.

Steps to download GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2025: 1. Open the official GSEB website: gseb.orgClick.

2. Click on “SSC Result 2025”.

3. Students need to enter a six-digit seat number to log in.

4. Click "submit".

The GSEB SSC result 2025 is now available for students to view online.

5. The result will appear on the window. Download it for future reference.

Students are advised to have their GSEB admit cards ready to easily download their results online. The Gujarat Board has asked students to confirm the result displayed on the website with the actual printed marksheet issued by the board. The overall pass percentage for the GSEB Class 10 SSC results last year was 82.56 percent.

7,46,892 students appeared for the SSC Board exams conducted from February 27 to March 10, 2025.

How to check GSEB 10th class results via SMS? To receive your GSEB 10th class result for 2025 via SMS, please open an SMS application and type “SSC<space>SeatNo.”

Then, send it to 56263.

The result will be sent to your device as an SMS.

Which district performed better this year? District Performance:

Gandhinagar – 87.22% (2024)

Banaskantha – 89.29% (2025).

The total number of centres in 2025 was 981.

When supplementary exam will take place? Students who failed or wish to improve their GSEB 10th result for 2025 are eligible to take the supplementary examination in June 2025. The examination fee varies based on the number of subjects: ₹150 for one subject, increasing to ₹395 for more than three subjects.

Students must obtain at least 33 percent of the marks in the GSEB Class 10 SSC exam, both overall and individually in each subject, to qualify for the exam and be promoted to Class 11.

(This is a developing story)