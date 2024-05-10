GSEB SSC Results 2024: Gujarat Board Class 10 scorecard tomorrow at gseb.org. A quick guide to check
GSEB SSC Result 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the results for Class 10 on 11 May 2024 at 8 am. Soon after the results are announced, the GSEB will activate the results link on its official website- gseb.org
GSEB SSC Result 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the results for the Class 10 (SSC) Board exam on Saturday, i.e. 11 May 2024, at 8 am during a press conference. Soon after the results are announced, the GSEB will activate the results link on its official website- gseb.org, so that students can check their results.